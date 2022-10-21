RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say.

The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road.

Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, and ended up in the opposite lane.

There, police say the vehicle was in the path of another car traveling east on on Dryville Lane, and it was struck broadside on the passenger side. The driver of the vehicle in the wrong lane was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash closed Fleetwood Lyons Road for around three hours until it reopened just after 6 p.m. Friday.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about it is asked to call the Fleetwood Police Department at 610-944-7011 or contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.