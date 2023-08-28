Bikers in Berks County hit the road Sunday in remembrance of our nation's heroes.

The 30th annual Ride for Freedom in Reading raises awareness for prisoners of war and those still missing in action.

"Just because they're missing doesn't mean they're forgotten," said Bernie Bingham, of the Reading Motorcycle Club.

There are over 81,000 missing and unaccounted military members across all of the wars the United States has been involved in.

In Berks County, there are three from the Vietnam War: Lt. Col. Ralph H. Angstadt, Col. Thomas W. Dugan and Capt. David E. Pannabecker.

"If they're good enough to fight for this country, they're good enough to be found," Bingham said.

Each bike group that participates makes it a point to visit all three of the veterans' hometowns: Oley, Womelsdorf, and Fleetwood.

The bikers start at the Reading Motorcycle Club and end at Reading Park with a ceremony.