ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An early morning crash involving a motorcycle turned fatal.

"There are always unexpected things that can happen on the roads today," said Matt Jackson with Classic Harley Davidson in Bern Township. "You're not covered like a car. There are no seat belts"

That's what authorities say happened early Friday morning when a deer and a motorcyclist collided on Friedensburg Road in Alsace Township.

First responders quickly arrived on scene but say the motorcyclist didn't make it.

Riding motorcycles can be risky. Jackson says it's important to try and minimize the risk and much as possible by using safety gear and riding cautiously.

"When you're riding, things can happen," explained Jackson. "Basically, you want to always give yourself an out, and that means give yourself enough distance between the bike, car, truck in front of you and just always act like something is going to happen."

Not all accidents are preventable, however.

It's not clear what the specific circumstances of the crash were or if the rider was wearing a helmet or other safety gear at the time.

State Farm Insurance says that Pennsylvania ranks 6th in the nation when it comes to chances of being involved in an animal-related crash.

It says the peak time for crashes is October through December and deer are often in the road during mealtimes, which are dusk and dawn.

The rider has not yet been identified.