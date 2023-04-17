WEST READING, Pa. - The sounds of the Ringgold New Horizons Band spill out from the stage at the Scottish Rite in West Reading.

“I think it’s because it’s relaxing and your mind is listening and thinking about what’s going on in front of you and putting the other things behind you,” said Joann Hyneman, a volunteer.

Sunday's performance marked the 171st Annual Concert for the official band of Reading -- The Ringgold Band -- and it took place just minutes from where the sounds of tragedy rang out in West Reading at the R.M. Palmer Chocolate Factory, killing seven.

"The concert is being put on to hopefully raise a few funds for the Palmer people that suffered and I’m sure they’re glad they can do that," said David Cullen, of Exeter Township.

It’s small symbols, like a donation box outside of the theater, that continue to represent how the community is coming together.

“I think it’s very important as the community continues to pull together. I’m a pastor and we’ve been keeping the families in our prayers at our church for weeks now,” said Dennis Ritter, with the Ringgold New Horizon Band.

It’s the sounds of spring, renewal and healing for many.

“I think music is a great healer it’s what gives us hope and I think feels out our life and bring joy you hear the sounds of the band right now,” Ritter.

As the band looks forward to its 172nd year on the horizon, they’re hoping it’s a better one filled with peace.

“It's rewarding to help when it’s necessary and it certainly is necessary at this point in time, and music and the Ringgold Band is always doing something good for someone somewhere and I think that’s reassuring,” said Hyneman.