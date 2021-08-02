READING, Pa. — Strike up the band! After more than a year of being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ringgold Band is preparing to present its first formal concert since restrictions have been eased.
The 169-year-old concert band will perform a free concert at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street in downtown Reading on Sunday, August 29, at 3 p.m.
The concert will feature a variety of American band music, ranging from lively marches to solemn hymns and selections from Broadway musicals.
"The Band is excited to return to performing concerts for the citizens of Reading and the Berks County area," said Chuck Ebersole, the band's music director. "It's been a bleak time for us without the joy of making music with our friends and colleagues. We've really missed performing for live audiences and look forward to once again connecting with folks who enjoy the thrilling sound of a full concert band."
Ebersole said the band is grateful to the DoubleTree and the Reading Musical Foundation for their support in allowing the concert to be presented free of charge.