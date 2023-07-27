READING, Pa. – Neither the threat of rain nor the heat of the night could stop the Wyomissing community from gathering Thursday night at the Stone House. The entertainment was none other than the Ringgold Band.
"It's nice to have such a crowd, fun music, support the football team and the borough of Wyomissing," said Charles Ebersole, the director of the Ringgold Band.
He said the event has been planned since January.
"Summer is going to be hot, but we get used to it, and it's always a lot of fun," Ebersole said when asked if the heat affects the performers.
The Ringgold Band did not want to let down the crowd.
"I think possibly the threat of thunderstorms might have kept a few people away, and of course the heat, but nevertheless there's a very nice crowd here, and we're very pleased to see them," Ebersole said.
Other attractions like lantern-making for kids and a snack stand were also available at the event.
"It's just really bringing the community together, a really good tradition to being the old generation and the new generation back together," said Cooper McCaffrey, the director of the Wyomissing playground program.
The tradition also attracted new participants, like Dede Burk who has lived in the area for 30 years but attended the show for her first time.
"We decided to come out and do something different, and it's been awesome," said Burk, a Wyomissing resident.
She says she'll be back.
"It's beautiful out. It's a beautiful area," she said. "It's a beautiful place to watch people walk around the park, and it been a beautiful night so far."