Reading Liederkranz prepares for Alex Meixner Band concert
Tom Rader | 69 News

READING, Pa. — The Ringgold Band is taking its music outdoors.

The band announced Tuesday a change in the location of the free concert it plans to perform later this month. Instead of the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading, the concert will now be held at the Reading Liederkranz in Lower Alsace Township.

Officials said their decision to make the move stemmed from the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in and around Berks County and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"We are extremely grateful for the cooperation of our partners; the Doubletree Hotel and the Reading Liederkranz, who make the venue change possible," said Chuck Ebersole, the band's music director. "We're still looking forward to performing a great concert for the citizens of Berks County and to once again connecting with folks who enjoy the thrilling sound of a full concert band."

The concert is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. The Liederkranz is located at 143 Spook Lane.

The concert will still feature a variety of American band music, ranging from lively marches to solemn hymns and selections from Broadway musicals.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.