READING, Pa. — The Ringgold Band is taking its music outdoors.
The band announced Tuesday a change in the location of the free concert it plans to perform later this month. Instead of the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading, the concert will now be held at the Reading Liederkranz in Lower Alsace Township.
Officials said their decision to make the move stemmed from the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in and around Berks County and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"We are extremely grateful for the cooperation of our partners; the Doubletree Hotel and the Reading Liederkranz, who make the venue change possible," said Chuck Ebersole, the band's music director. "We're still looking forward to performing a great concert for the citizens of Berks County and to once again connecting with folks who enjoy the thrilling sound of a full concert band."
The concert is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. The Liederkranz is located at 143 Spook Lane.
The concert will still feature a variety of American band music, ranging from lively marches to solemn hymns and selections from Broadway musicals.