READING, Pa. – U.S. gas prices are hitting levels Americans have not seen in eight years, topping the $3.70-per-gallon mark in Pennsylvania.
"It hasn't been like this for a while," said Tony of Reading.
Drivers like Tony say they are traveling less.
He said now he is driving about 14 miles per day.
"I used to go out on vacations sometimes, just driving up in the Poconos, but not anymore," he said.
Isaac Rohrbach said he is also cutting back because of climbing prices.
"I think it's ridiculous to be completely honest with you," he said. "It's out of control."
AAA is reporting that Reading prices have risen almost a dollar more per gallon from this time last year, but one representative says you have to keep that in perspective.
"This time last year, we were coming out of a pandemic," said Jana Tidwell, AAA Mid-Atlantic public relations director. "We were coming out of at least a lot of restrictions and mitigation efforts."
Tidwell said higher crude oil prices are meaning higher costs at the pump.
"This is the number one driving factor into the price of oil right now is the geo-political tension in Europe between Russia and the Ukraine," Tidwell said.
AAA said some of the things you can do to get the most out of your tank is to not speed and also to take any unnecessary items out of your car.
"Make sure you consolidate trips," Tidwell advised. "Make sure that if you have errands to run that you're not going back and forth, back and forth."