BERN TWP., Pa. — As Blue Marsh Lake does its job of minimizing flooding along the banks of the Schuylkill River, the level of the lake continues to rise a day after what was Hurricane Ida dumped several inches of rain on Berks County.
Because of that, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday morning that it had to close the lake's three boat launches.
As of 9 a.m., the level of the lake was 5 feet above the normal summer stage and still rising. On Monday, in preparation for the storm, the corps began to release water from the lake, lowering the level to 5 feet below the summer stage.
The corps said the Blue Marsh dam will continue to impound water until the Schuylkill River recedes enough to allow for the release of more water from the lake. For that reason, officials said they can't project when they will be able to reopen the boat launches.
The Dry Brooks Day Use Area remains open for land-based activities, but the swimming area is still closed because of high levels of algae and the high lake level.
Also, officials said that visitors who are using the trail should be aware that low sections may be flooded.