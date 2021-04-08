READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners heard a public comment Thursday concerning the temporary halt on applications for the county's emergency rental assistance program.
Last week, the county's redevelopment authority and the Berks Coalition to End Homelessness announced that officials had to temporarily stop accepting new applications for the program due to an overwhelming number of applications.
City resident Christopher Ellis said the action shows a need to hire more staff.
"To me, this shows a need to hire more staff and to work to create a permanent program countywide so renters are able to stay in their homes and lives aren't upended," Ellis said. "Philadelphia recently revolutionized the eviction process by requiring landlords to apply to the city's rental assistance program, and enroll in the eviction diversion program before filing an eviction for non-payment."
"I hope the commissioners will work with President Judge Thomas Parisi and all district justices throughout Berks County to implement a similar program in Berks County," he added. "It must be funded permanently and should be staffed properly so renters and landlords are not left in the lurch."
Ellis also called on Berks to continue to make COVID-19 emergency purchases of empty housing throughout the county for the purpose of converting the spaces into places for the homeless.
"Providing a framework for safe and secure housing is one of the most important things that local government can do," Ellis said. "By expanding existing programs that we have implemented due to COVID-19, and making sure they become permanent, we can make sure every Berks Countian is living safe in a place of their own. We owe it to each other."
Commissioner Michael S. Rivera responded to Ellis, saying an overwhelming number of applications were submitted.
"Right now, what they did, is they had to stop to streamline and work on how they can improve the process for the benefit of everyone involved," Rivera said. "The Coalition to End Homelessness brought on six full-time and two part-time, which is far from the regular staff. They have added six phone lines and they have 10 iPads at their office for individuals who do not have a computer so that they can go there and complete applications."
The online portal is scheduled to reopen for applications for financial assistance at 8 am. on Wednesday, April 14.
"And there are other programs that are available all throughout the year that come from different federal funds," Rivera said.
He said information about those programs are available on the Berks Coalition to End Homelessness' website.
The Berks County emergency rental assistance program is designed to ensure housing stability by providing rental and utility payments to landlords and utility companies to keep residents in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county has said it has $27 million available for the program.
Also Thursday, during his weekly report, Brian Gottschall, the county's director of emergency services and the lead on the Berks County COVID-19 leadership team, continued to stress how essential it is for county residents to continue to practice COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Gottschall said that, as of last Friday, there are upward trends in all of the COVID-19 indicators, which has now resulted in a continuous upward trend for a number of weeks.
But with more and more vaccinations, Gottschall said he has had personal conversations with residents who don't understand why mitigation efforts should be critical at this point in the pandemic.
"The whole effort in mitigation is so important," he said. "Every person who contracts COVID-19 now is a petri dish that has the capability to mutate the virus. This is why, even though the vaccines are being administered, we all have a really strong responsibility to do everything we can to prevent a variant from developing [into a mutant virus] that the vaccines are not effective against."