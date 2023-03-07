READING, Pa. – The 25th anniversary show of "Riverdance" has made its way across the pond and onto the Santander Performing Arts Center stage in Reading.
The worldwide entertainment phenomenon gives audience members true, authentic Irish heritage — one fiddle and step at a time.
"I'm very excited," said Ralph Albin of Walnutport. "I think they're going to ask me to come up and dance with them."
69 News had the opportunity to talk with two of the performers: Anna Mai Fitzpatrick and Michael Gardiner.
The pair says having the chance to travel the world, doing what they love, is a privilege.
"We get to do this. We don't have to do this," Fitzpatrick said.
"Many of the cast members weren't actually born when Riverdance was first performed, so to be here now, carrying on the legacy that so many of us got to experience at such a young age is such a unique experience that we get to be a part of," said Fitzpatrick.
"I think the audience are going to be blown away," Gardiner said.
With the show hitting its 25th anniversary, Fitzpatrick and Gardiner say show-goers will have an entirely revamped experience.
"New costumes, new design, new lighting," Fitzpatrick said.
"It's something so special and unique," Gardiner said of the show. "I don't think there's anything like it."
From now through Thursday, Santander will be showcasing the experience for anyone who wants to learn about Irish culture or even dance along.
"I'll probably dance all the way back to my car, and then I'll be dancing in my sleep," said Albin.