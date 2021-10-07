READING, Pa. – You know you're passionate about something when it's hard to stop yourself from doing it.
"Any time I get the chance, even in school, my teachers can tell you, I dance in the middle of class sometimes," said 15-year-old Julian Lee, a Reading High student and member of the RIZE dance group.
Lee and the RIZE dance group brought their moves to Fourth Street in Reading as part of the ongoing, eclectic series, "Art The Block."
"I love seeing people smile and watching them be able to enjoy watching us do things that we love to do," Lee said.
Recent incidents involving young people in the city have highlighted problems and violence, but those behind the dance group are looking to change that.
"Not all of us are like the other kids who do the violent things," Lee said, "and it also tells them that there are other places for them to go instead of being violent out in the streets."
As the Art The Block series continues to grow, one featured artist says he finds renewed inspiration in the environment around him.
"I kinda vibe off the stimulation I get from other people and the things that are going on around me," said Theron Cook, an artist from Reading, "so I apply it to what I'm doing at the time."
As Cook creates his surrealist work inside Custom It Art & Fashion Shop, up-and-coming artists outside are searching for inspiration under the glow of the city street lamps.
"It's exciting for me because just seeing people interested in the craft and taking the chance to develop their skills and talent," Cook said.
The Art The Block series is open to the public and continues every Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m., through November.