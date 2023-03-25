WEST READING, Pa. — The year was 1948. President Harry S Truman pulled off one of the greatest election upsets in American history, the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFL championship, and a bottle of Coca-Cola cost 5 cents.

Richard Palmer Sr. also put down $25,000 on a dream of owning his own candy company, buying some used equipment and rending an old warehouse in Sinking Spring. The R.M. Palmer Company was formed.

Starting out with only four employees and four products — Baby Binks, Bunny Binks, Daddy Binks and Hen & Egg — Palmer called on W.T. Grant Co. 25 Cent Stores to sell his chocolate novelties, according to the company's website. The retailer agreed to a trial display in November — well before Easter — and Baby Binks was an instant success.

The growing company relocated to North 11th Street in Reading in 1950 and then to its current home in West Reading nine years later, when the business had grown to employ 150 people and produce 50 holiday novelties, the Easter bunnies being the most popular.

"Their uniqueness just makes it fun to bring home and have around the house during the appropriate time," CEO Richard Palmer Jr. told 69 News during an interview inside the company's factory in 2011.

Production began in Building 2, the one that was leveled by the explosion on Friday, in 1965, allowing the company to expand its product line to as many as 40 Easter items. It introduced Christmas products two years later.

Richard M. Palmer Jr. joined the family candy business in 1972, when the company employed approximately 300 people.

In 1978, a storage tank capable of holding more than 60,000 pounds of creamy chocolate, was added to Building 2, helping to pave the way for more growth in the 1980s, which saw the employment of 600 people and the addition of a fifth production line — more than a mile long — with approximately 950 different molds.

R.M. Palmer doubled the number of its production lines to 10 in the 1990s, a decade that also saw the company build a distribution center in Exeter Township and employ 750 people.

In 2009, the company lost its founder. Richard Palmer Sr. died at the age of 89. In addition to his role with the company, Palmer had served as the president of the YMCA's board of directors and was on the board of Reading Hospital.

This year, with the slogan "Making candy fun since 1948," R.M. Palmer celebrates the 75th anniversary of its founding. The company now employs more than 850 people and offers more than 500 products.

Editor's note: Historical information provided by R.M. Palmer Company's website.