WINDSOR TWP., Pa. – First responders closed down the area of North Fifth Street near Mountain Road in Windsor Township around 2 p.m. on Tuesday due to a police incident.

Around 7:30 p.m., multiple unmarked cars, State Troopers as well as two armored vehicles could be seen leaving the area.
 
At one point, a person could be seen being taken out of the back of a police car, put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.
 
There is no word from police yet on what happened.  Stay with 69 News as information becomes available.

