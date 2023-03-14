WINDSOR TWP., Pa. – First responders closed down the area of North Fifth Street near Mountain Road in Windsor Township around 2 p.m. on Tuesday due to a police incident.
Road closed in Windsor Twp. for police incident
- Jack Reinhard
-
- Updated
- 0
Around 7:30 p.m., multiple unmarked cars, State Troopers as well as two armored vehicles could be seen leaving the area.
There is no word from police yet on what happened. Stay with 69 News as information becomes available.
Jack Reinhard
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Berks Area News
- Berks crews help knock down fire at metals company in Montgomery County
- Pawsitive Hearts hosts spaghetti dinner fundraiser in Reading
- Family displaced after fire damages 3-story home in Reading
- Reading prepares to kick off 275th anniversary celebration
- Coach, mathematician talk NCAA Tournament
- Feral cats a crisis in Berks County
- Strong winds damage utility lines, cause power outages in Berks
- Road closed in Windsor Twp. for police incident
- World class magician Jason Bishop coming to Kutztown University
- How our area will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day
Lehigh Valley News
- Saucon Valley School District reaches pact with teachers
- Plan for new Popeyes gets tabled again in Allentown
- What’s So Cool About Manufacturing award recipients announced
- NAACP Bethlehem President Esther Lee, who has fought inequality and injustice, shares story with 69 News
- Lehigh Valley IronPigs to hold auditions for entertainers
- 'Huge demand': Macungie couple purchases Allentown building to expand childcare center
- 'What's So Cool About Manufacturing' ceremony to highlight hard work of students in world of manufacturing
- Lehigh Valley Hero: Victory House
- Officials reveal addition to memorial at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Bethlehem
- 'Boutique hotel' planned for Hamilton Street gets OK from Allentown planners
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.