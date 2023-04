WEST READING, Pa. - Police in West Reading are warning of road closures Monday morning near the site of the R.M. Palmer factory explosion.

Starting at 8 a.m., Penn Avenue will be closed in both directions between Third Avenue and the ramps to Route 422.

The ramps from Route 422 to Penn Avenue will also be closed.

The roads will be closed so crews can move large equipment from the site.

The closures could be in place for at least an hour.