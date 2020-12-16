WEST READING, Pa. – Road crews in Berks County are busy gearing up for Wednesday’s main event.
“We have trucks, equipment, man power,” said Rick Stone of PennDOT.
A mild last winter means most of the equipment sat idle at the Bern Township Municipal Building.
Steve Edwards, the township's assistant roadmaster, and his crew spent much of the day Tuesday firing it up and making sure it's all set to get to work.
"Last year was kind of slow so all of our equipment was ready to go last year, so just making sure we got to go over everything again because of it sitting,” Edwards said.
While they were busy going through their checklist, crews with PennDOT were out pre-treating the roads.
"Right up until the start, to try to just get a little bit of a mixture down on the road so it buys us a little time on the startup and keeps it from bonding to the surface,” Stone said.
Spokesperson Ron Young says PennDOT is in talks with other districts as well as the National Guard and state police to discuss how they'll handle the storm's impact on the roads.
There's one clear message they're all trying to get across to the public, though.
"We want people to realize that you don't have to go out in a storm like this," said Young. "This is one you really should think about alternating your schedule, staying home, staying wherever you are. If you do go out, you will experience probably treacherous conditions and you need to be ready for that."
If you need to travel, experts say take your time and make sure you have a full gas tank, a phone charger, water, and a blanket in case you get stuck.
If you see a crew plowing the roads, PennDOT says stay six car lengths behind the driver because chances are they won't be able to see you and the snow they're plowing could hit your windshield and temporarily blind your line of vision.