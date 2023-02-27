EXETER TWP., Pa. — Road crews in Berks County spent their day doing something they're not used to doing this season — preparing for the possibility of some wintry weather.

"We're just preparing our trucks in case of ice tonight," said Larry Piersol, the director of Exeter Township's public works department. "The temperatures are going to be borderline of freezing."

Exeter Township crews have approximately 120 miles of roads to maintain. Workers are on standby if they need to take action.

"We have guys in here bringing the trucks around for our guy to load with salt and prepare the trucks and put them in the garage, make sure they're all ready to go," Piersol said. "We check all our fluids, our tire pressure, make sure if we need chains, we have them."

The forecast calls for rain early on, so crews said they won't be able to pretreat the roads because the product would just wash away.

"We have to wait till it turns to either snow or sleet and then possibly freeze on the road for us to go out and treat the road then," Piersol said.

So far this year, Exeter Township has used about 300 tons of salt, according to Piersol. That's well under the average winter season.

This storm isn't expected to be a major problem, but crews are keeping an eye on it.

"Basically, throughout the night, I'll be monitoring the temperatures, maybe even checking the roads," Piersol said. "Plus, I also rely on our police department. That pretty much gives me a heads up when they're out and about."