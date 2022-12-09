MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police.

The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.

Investigators with the Central Berks Regional Police Department (CBPRD) provided this account of what unfolded:

A man and a woman reported being cut off by another vehicle in the area of Perkiomen Avenue and Clymer Street in Reading. Upset because they had a child in their car, the man and the woman told the police they followed the other vehicle east on Perkiomen Avenue to North 22nd Street in Mt. Penn.

Stopped in front of the CBRPD headquarters, the man and the woman got out of their vehicle and exchanged words with the other driver. As they turned to get back in their car, the other driver fired a shot and struck the 24-year-old woman in the wrist, the police said. She was taken to Reading Hospital for surgery.

Police apprehended the 50-year-old man accused of firing the shot. His name has not yet been released because criminal charges are still pending.

Perkiomen Avenue was closed to traffic while the police investigated the incident.