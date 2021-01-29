UPPER BERN TWP., Pa. - Brutal as it looks to see so much tradition and history broken apart, all good things must come to an end.
Roadside America, once billed as "the world's greatest indoor miniature village," is gone, but piece by piece, it is going home with more than 370 winners of an online auction. They came from as far as Texas and as close as Berks County.
"We're picking up two country cottages," said one auction winner, Susan James.
More than 1,200 people registered to bid on more than 700 pieces. Besides the trains, which will be auctioned off later this year, every single piece was sold. Work began earlier this week to carefully cut apart the massive display.
The iconic statue of the Pennsylvania Dutch couple along I-78 went home with a Myerstown man, and Larry Emig of Mohnton won a bidding war for a sign that was hand-painted by his grandfather.
"It means a lot to me and my children that I was able to get this sign," said Emig. "Actually, they each want it. I said, 'You're going to have to fight over it when I'm dead, because I'm keeping it right now.'"
On the subject of grandfathers, Dolores Heinsohn's grandfather was Laurence Gieringer, Roadside America's original designer.
"I want them to have a piece of what he made," said Heinsohn. "Everything that he made was with love."
The Heinson family now plans to write a book on their 85-year adventure.
"It's just another chapter going on," said Heinsohn. "Life goes on."
Long live Roadside America.