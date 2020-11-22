SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. -- A popular roadside destination in Berks County is closing its doors after 85 years in business.
The miniature train village of Roadside America announced their permanent closure Saturday in a Facebook post after over three years of searching for a potential buyer.
"Nearly 3 years ago we decided to place the display for sale, hoping to find a buyer who would continue business operations. Despite meeting with multiple interested parties over the last 2 years, each with their own unique vision, none committed to moving forward with the village."
In the weeks to come, Roadside America says they will be auctioning off all display pieces, including buildings, bridges, figures and animations.
The organization thanks their valued customers and supporters.
"There are no words to express how grateful we’ve been for every one of you, our valued customers and supporters. We truly feel blessed to have been part of your family traditions, memories and treasured moments."