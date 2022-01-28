EXETER TWP, Pa. - A mountain of salt can be seen inside a garage near the Exeter Township municipal building as public works people keep an eye on the weather.
"We did some salt brining this morning but it started to get too wet so we had to stop that," Director of Public Works for Exeter Township Clarence Hamm said.
Having to adjust to ever changing conditions has been a constant so far this winter.
"Other than that we have all the trucks ready we have 18 trucks loaded and ready to go. We have plows already on," Hamm said.
Those in Exeter are calling this a "wait and see" storm, but say they're ready regardless of what Mother Nature decides to throw down.
"They're saying around 7 p.m. the temperature should lower to the point where it could start to lay and then we will see everything is a wait and see with this one," Hamm said.
The PennDOT crews covering Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties and Philly are preparing for a wide range of snow totals - while recovering from staffing issues.
"We've had Covid issues with our staff just like most people with our staff but we are fully staffed but PennDOT we can pull from other districts if we need and we also have contractors that are on standby as well," said Krys Johnson of PennDOT District six.
PennDOT says it's attacking this latest storm - by getting out to an early start.
"Our PennDOT crews have been out on the roads anti icing since Wednesday and today they are putting salt on the roads and they will continue to do that tonight and into tomorrow," Johnson said.