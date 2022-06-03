ROBESON TWP., Pa. - The Robeson Township Police Department is trying to identify men that were involved in an armed convenience store robbery.
The robbery took place Tuesday just after 10 p.m. at the Turkey Hill on Morgantown Road.
Police say the men held an employee at gunpoint as they stole cigarettes and cash.
Police say the suspects appear to have also robbed a Turkey Hill in Brecknock Township a couple of weeks ago.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.