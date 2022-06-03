Armed robbery at Turkey Hill

ROBESON TWP., Pa. - The Robeson Township Police Department is trying to identify men that were involved in an armed convenience store robbery.

The robbery took place Tuesday just after 10 p.m. at the Turkey Hill on Morgantown Road.

Police say the men held an employee at gunpoint as they stole cigarettes and cash.

Police say the suspects appear to have also robbed a Turkey Hill in Brecknock Township a couple of weeks ago.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

Turkey Hill armed robbery

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you