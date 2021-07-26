ROBESON TOWNSHIP, Pa.- A traffic signal in Robeson Township has some residents confused about why it seems to be malfunctioning.
"It's that type of a signal where there's supposed to be an arrow lit up," says Robeson Township resident, Lance Cornman.
Cornman is fed up with the traffic signal at Gibraltar Road and 724. He says the arrow that would give cars the go ahead to turn hasn't worked for a really long time.
Cornman says he's taken his concerns to the township, PennDOT and even the governor's office, but it still appears nothing is being done.
"I don't understand why someone doesn't address it," says Cornman.
The township says the arrow was never a functioning arrow for regular traffic to have the green light to turn. If that was the case, there would be a separate turning lane.
Instead, there's a different explanation.
"To allow us to be able to make the turn there and have control of the traffic light," says Matt Dotter, a firefighter with Gibraltar Fire Company.
At one point the turn arrow option was an upgrade to the traffic light added specifically for the fire company to allow them to get the road cleared and make a safe turn when leaving the station for a call. It's all controlled by the push of a button in the fire house.
"There's a similar one set up down at route 568 to the right of the station here that also turns green," says Dotter.
Dotter says there is sometimes a backup of traffic in front of the station depending on the time of day, but the emergency turn signal as is won't help that issue.
PennDOT says the township is the owner of the traffic signal and if residents want a turning lane and signal to be added that's where they need to start.