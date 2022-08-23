CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Standing a few feet tall, with a 360-degree view, Knightscope's robots are being used in different parts of the country, according to the security technology company.

"They are actually producing some incredible, incredibly positive results for people in reducing crime in the areas in which they're deployed," said Stacy Stephens, executive vice president and chief client officer at Knightscope.

The robots were on full display at Evolution Powersports in Cumru Township, in a state where Stephens said they are gaining interest.

Stephens said nobody is behind them with a remote control; they operate themselves going around looking for anomalies.

"Then, they report those anomalies back to a security operations center for a human to decide," Stephens said, "'Hey, is this an actual threat? Do I need to apply some resources towards it, or is it something more benign, just normal activity?'"

The robots also talk and can operate in different weather conditions.

Knightscope has three styles of commercial robots, and it just announced a new one that is mounted on a wall with a 180-degree view.

"You know, in the case of schools and other areas where people are concerned about their safety," Stephens said, "having an extra set of eyes and ears on the ground, delivering that eye-level video intelligence, is incredibly important."

This is the company's 52nd stop on its national Robot Roadshow.

"Every single one of them, we're received really, really nicely," Stephens said. "You know, people get excited to see new technology, especially when it's around something so very important as public safety."