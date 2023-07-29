For a second year in a row, the Evergreen German Club in Fleetwood will be filled with music to help Rock Out Childhood Cancer.

It's all in the memory of a little boy, Jackson Radcliffe. Radcliffe died in 2019 of acute myeloid leukemia, just shy of his third birthday.

Jackson's mother Melissa Mest said, "His fight is still our fight even though he's not here on earth to partake in that with us. So, a big motivation for us is that we know what it's like to hear the words, your child has cancer."

Mest wants to help the next family and current ones watching their child battle cancer. All the funds raised from the event will go towards "Jackson's Fund" at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"We selected that because they became our family, and they did so much to try to give him his best chance and we trust the medical professionals there, research programs that they have," said Mest.

On Saturday starting at 3 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the door, and anyone can come listen to bands and solo artists.

"The lineup is amazing and we have some new faces joining us this year as well as some repeat performers," said Mest.

All the musicians are donating their time. There's also food and plenty of fun raffle prizes. Music takes center stage, the perfect way to remember Jackson. Mest told 69 News, "He loved music, one of his favorite songs was Sunflower by Post Malone."

So as the music fills the air, so will the memory of Jackson.

"We feel his presence and we know that he'd be proud and we're trying to do things to keep his memory alive," said Mest. "Some ways it does give us solace, but our big focus is just trying to help the next family."