WASHINGTON — From Berks County to Capitol Hill, the CEO of the Rodale Institute testified before a congressional committee Wednesday about the current state of agriculture in the United States.

During a hearing streamed live on WFMZ.com, Jeff Moyer, who leads the Maxatawny Township-based nonprofit, told members of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture that "America's food system is broken" and "too reliant on unstable foreign supply chains, chemical pesticides, and government subsidies for foods that aren't healthy for our constituents or profitable for America's farming families."

Moyer said Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine has exposed dangerous cracks and frailties in the global food systems and supply chains, but he said it's not too late to reverse course.

"This is not a doomsday scenario," he said. "We have the tools and the time to fix this, and set our farms on a positive track, and regenerative organic agriculture is our path forward."

Moyer also said that action must be taken to improve soil health, which is the foundation for successful farming.

He said while agriculture has advanced since the 1950s, more work needs to be done. Moyer said research shows the current rate of soil erosion could reduce up to 10% of crop yields by 2050, leading to a potential food shortage.

He said organic farming, like that encouraged by Rodale, may be able to slow soil erosion.

"The concept that we simply want to sustain a current system or current set of practices and maintain what we have is not adequate," Moyer told the committee. We really need to move forward rapidly with the concept of regenerating the health of our soil."

Moyer told the committee that building up the earthworm population can also help regenerate soil. He said the time and tools to do that exist, but lawmakers need to support it.

He said soil can also be changed to better deal with the effects of climate change.

"We can change the soil's ability to hold and retain water," Moyer said. "So while we heard western states, they say it's too dry to grow cover crops, we have many farmers in western states who say it's too dry not to grow cover crops."

Cover crops are plants grown to cover soil rather than for the purpose of being harvested. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said those crops can help reduce soil erosion and help store nutrients.

Joining Moyer in testifying before the committee were Steve Nygren, the founder and CEO of Serenbe; 4th-generation dairy farmer Ken McCarty; 5th-generation farmer Rick Clark; and Rebecca Larson of the Western Sugar Cooperative.

Also Wednesday, the USDA announced up to $25 million in funding for Rodale to partner with several universities in an effort to grow and market climate-smart commodities in the southern Piedmont region of the United States.

"It will help our farm producers expand their markets, their produce, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, educating consumers, and developing technology that will improve salability of their model," said U.S. Rep. David Scott, a Georgia Democrat who chairs the House Agriculture Committee. "This is so important."

The funding is part of an initial $2.8-billion investment in 70 projects across the country as part of the USDA's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.