KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A global nonprofit aimed at growing the organic movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and consumer education has gotten a big financial boost from Giant.
Rodale Institute received a $1 million donation from The GIANT Company.
The funds were raised through The Giant Company’s Healing Our Planet campaign, which ran from March 1 to May 31, and allowed customers to round up their checkout purchases to the nearest dollar at Giant, Martin's and Giant Heirloom Market stores.
The funding will go towards supporting the Rodale Institute Farmer Training Program, as well as farmer consulting services, education projects, and research studies.
The Giant Company presented Rodale Institute with a check for $1,099,208.55 on June 20 at a ceremony event at The GIANT Company headquarters, which was attended by Rodale Institute CEO Jeff Moyer, The GIANT Company President Nicholas Bertram, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Reading, and other recipients of funding from the Healing Our Planet campaign.