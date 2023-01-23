MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is strengthening its rules around the organic seal. Rodale Institute says this is beneficial to both local consumers and farmers.

"When you purchase organic food at the grocery store, and you see this little organic logo on the bottom, you can trust that because there is a set of rules," said Jeff Tkach, the chief impact officer of Rodale Institute. "There's an audited process."

That trust from consumers is something earned and something organic farmers need to keep. That's why the USDA is cracking down on organic fraud.

"As we've increased our reliance on imported food from other countries, a small amount of bad actors spurred this move towards stricter standards and enforcement, but that's a good thing," said Tkach.

The U.S. government is shoring up regulations to ensure the integrity of organic certification. It's something important to Rodale Institute, which is headquartered near Kutztown.

"Rodale Institute was largely instrumental in getting the National Organic Production Act passed through Congress in 1990," said Tkach.

The USDA says this latest update is the biggest one to organic regulations since that act became law. Among the changes: more rigorous on-site inspections and more required reporting of data.

Rodale's chief impact officer says the new rules will help, not hurt, farmers in our area.

"Right now, farmers can earn 30 or 40% premiums on their products in the marketplace because of how hard they work to achieve that certification," said Tkach.

More and more farmers are hopping on board.

The institute says between 2019 and 2021, sales of organic food produced in Pennsylvania grew by $1.9 billion.

The regulations go into effect in mid-March. Producers have one year from then to comply.

The Organic Farmers Association weighed in, saying it "applauds the release of this long-awaited rule, which we have advocated for before Congress and the USDA for years."