MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Farmers and businesses in Berks County are gearing up for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. It will begin Saturday in Harrisburg.

On Tuesday, Russell Redding, the state's secretary of agriculture, toured the halls of the farm show complex.

"It will be eight days of fun. A chance to celebrate and honor agriculture in the state," Redding said. "It's also a place of education."

A Berks County staple will make an appearance this year, and it hopes to see you there, too. Jeff Tkach, chief impact officer for the Rodale Institute in Maxatawny Township, said he is excited to chat about regenerative organic farming with farm show visitors.

"If you eat, we are all part of the agriculture system," Tkach said, "and regenerative organic agriculture is the solution and our way to fulfill the future."

He plans to explain the process to both adults and children.

"As a society, we become more and more divorced and separated from the agricultural process," Tkach continued, "but when we can capture children at a young age, we can shape their whole outcome, not just on what they eat but how why they eat was produced."

Families are also invited to visit Rodale at the Berks County campus by participating in one of its tours.

"We want families to bring their children and experience the best of what we do," Tkach said.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show will continue through Jan 14.