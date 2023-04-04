READING, Pa. - A Reading man was found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in a 2021 fatal shooting.
A jury convicted Roland Pena last week in the death of Walner Torres-Santana. Pena and an unidentified male shot Torres-Santana to death in April of 2021 in the 300 block of Pear Street in Reading.
Authorities caught up with Pena several days later as he was trying to board a plane at JFK International Airport in New York. It is believed that Pena, a Reading resident, was trying to escape to the Dominican Republic.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 17.
In Pennsylvania, a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.