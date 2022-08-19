READING, Pa. — It gives new meaning to the term rock-and-roll.

"We connect with each other," said Jeremy Tuck. "We know when to hit. My two older brothers got the idea since we love music and skating. We combine the two together, and that's how it started."

A band of brothers from Wyomissing are skating, playing and using the paved walkway of the Reading Public Museum as their stage.

"We kinda just cruise," Jeremy Tuck said. "I had to get used to the balance and the coordination.”

"If you're having a tough time right now playing, music will relax us and stuff," said John Tuck, "because we lost our father eight years ago, and one of the things that stuck our family together was music."

Why do they do it? Well, the Tuck brothers said it's nothing more than wanting to put a smile on people's faces and bringing some positive vibes into the world.

"I think it's entertainment, especially for some of the seniors that are out there," said Jeremy Tuck. "You don't know what they're going through. You don't know what anybody's going through."

They've taken their show on the road and hope that, in the way the music and skating help them, it will help others along the way.

"They think it's like something they never seen before," John said.

What's next? They're hoping to head to Philly and New York, or wherever the road may take them.

"We like to see people enjoying what we do," Jeremy said. "We don't mind doing it, so we're out here all the time."