Crash on Route 222 in Bern
Chad Blimline | 69 News

BERN TWP., Pa. — A crash involving a vehicle that rolled onto its roof closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Tuesday.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 10 a.m.  in the southbound lanes of Route 222, between the Route 183 and Spring Ridge interchanges, in Bern Township.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Both southbound lanes of the highway were initially closed at Route 183. The northbound passing lane was also shut down for a time. All lanes were reopened about an hour later.

