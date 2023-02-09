READING, Pa.- Authorities say romance scams are on the rise.

It's a disheartening trend but there is help for seniors to spot these scams before it's too late.

"Most commonly, when we hear of a sweetheart scam, it's someone who has met someone either on an online dating app or unsolicited, and then quickly, the relationship progresses and then the person starts getting asked for money," said Katie Catchmark, the deputy director for the Berks County Area Agency on Aging.

The requests are usually tied to a story about why the scammer needs cash.

"We see a lot of scams where people say they're traveling out of country," said Catchmark. "The most common one is an oil rig worker. [The person] is at an oil rig [and] doesn't have access to money or someone who may say that they have inheritance, but they can't afford to pay the lawyer to access that inheritance."

These so called romance or sweetheart scams target both men and women. Catchmark said 40 to 69 years olds are most likely to fall for them but it's people over 70 who tend to lose the most money.

"They often fall victim because they're polite, they're trusting," said Catchmark. "Seniors aren't used to the way that dating is done nowadays, and they may be reluctant to ask these questions."

But there are signs to look for.

"If someone online starts flattering you quickly, the relationship escalates, they quickly start asking for money and often there's a hardship or some story related to it," said Catchmark. "They also are probably refusing to meet you face to face."

Officials say if you feel you're being scammed, block the scammer on all forms of communication, change your passwords, contact your bank and a loved one and file a complaint with the FTC.

The Berks County Area Agency on Aging can also help. Call them at 610-478-6500.