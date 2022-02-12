SPRING TWP., Pa. - Officials say a new roof on top of an old roof made it harder for them to fight a deadly fire in Berks County.
They say renovations to the house on Miller Road trapped the heat inside.
Flames tore through a home in the 400 block of Miller Road in Spring Township Sunday night, leaving 91-year-old Andrew Bem dead, according to the Berks County Coroner's Office.
Three dogs also died in the fire.
A GoFundMe page set up for the family has brought in more than $40,000 dollars.
The cause of the fire has not been released. Officials say it doesn't appear to be suspicious.