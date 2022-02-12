SPRING TWP., Pa. - Officials say a new roof on top of an old roof made it harder for them to fight a deadly fire in Berks County.

They say renovations to the house on Miller Road trapped the heat inside.

Flames tore through a home in the 400 block of Miller Road in Spring Township Sunday night, leaving 91-year-old Andrew Bem dead, according to the Berks County Coroner's Office.

Three dogs also died in the fire.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family has brought in more than $40,000 dollars.

The cause of the fire has not been released. Officials say it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.