WYOMISSING, Pa. – The inaugural "Berks County Field of Honor" is ready to honor heroes, just in time for July Fourth.

"We're setting up all of these United States Flags that have been dedicated to honor various heroes in our area," said Gail Landis, director of public relations for the West Reading-Wyomissing Rotary Club.

Each flag was raised as a "thank you."

"We're honoring veterans as well as law enforcement," said Ed Ogden, co-chair of the Berks County Field of Honor.

The flags are waving high at Stone House Pond with the help of the West Reading-Wyomissing Rotary Club.

The display is representing those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we have every day.

"We thought it was very appropriate to coordinate a way to honor them, particularly on the Fourth of July," Ogden said.

The flags were dedicated by Wyomissing locals and businesses for everyone to see.

"All week they will be up," Landis said.

"For each on of the flags, there will be a medallion that hangs on it so when you come out to the field, you can check out the medallion," said Carolyne Jordan, co-chair of the Berks County Field of Honor.

As the Fourth of July approaches, it's a way to say "thank you" to those who helped us get where we are today.

"People should remember what was done to preserve our flag and what is currently done," said Ogden.