WYOMISSING, Pa. — Some Rotarians in Berks County are helping their neighbors in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rotary Club of West Reading-Wyomissing used a grant it received from Rotary District 7430 to buy nitrile gloves and N95 masks and donate them to Co-County Wellness Services for use by the Reading-based agency's clients and staff.
"When our club learned there was grant money available for clubs to use in their own backyard to assist with COVID-19-related causes, we knew we had to act quickly," said Carolyne Jordan, the club's president-elect. "This was an easy to execute and far-reaching project providing a great benefit to our local community."
The club also conducted a food drive at the Redner's Fresh Market, where it managed to fill 43 large boxes with non-perishable food bought and donated by Redner's customers. It also collected $220 in cash, which it used to buy Redner's gift cards for perishable food items.
Co-County Wellness said it will deliver the food to people who are unable to leave their home to shop for their own groceries.
"The supplies this grant paid for will help keep our clients and staff safe," said Carolyn Bazik, Co-County Wellness Services' executive director. "The food drive will allow us to continue to meet the needs of individuals and families facing food security issues resulting from COVID 19 isolation and quarantine."
Co-County Wellness is the agency contracted by Berks County to conduct contact tracing.