SPRING TWP., Pa. — Some students in Berks County are busy finalizing last-minute details for the 20th veterans' appreciation dinner dance.

The event will be held Saturday night at Wilson High School, and it's being set up by the school's junior ROTC cadets. The event is not only honoring local heroes; it's also teaching the cadets important skills.

"We're the only ones in Berks County that does something like this," said Gerald New, a retired Army major who oversees the ROTC program at Wilson.

The special dinner-dance will honor veterans from each branch of service from all across the area.

"The kids are fantastic," New added. "They do the work. They smile about it."

Beyond smiles, New said event prep is also teaching the cadets valuable life skills

"Teaching them leadership," he explained. "It's teaching them the ability to overcome problems and solve problems while they're working with their peers. As we often teach them in class, the hardest thing is leading your peers."

Planning for the event began last year; the physical setup took two full days and involved placing more than 600 flags throughout the gymnasium.

"Overall, we work together as a family. We understand each other. We got the chance to work with Muhlenberg High School," explained senior Alexander Inhof.

Inhof said the two schools partnered to put on the dinner dance. The event, featuring a buffet catered by Russo's Italian Restaurant and food from Mission Barbecue, will also have a color guard tribute and an armed and unarmed drill exposition. It will also provide a chance for the community and vets to mingle, dance and reflect.

"If someone just wants to come out and thank a veteran," New said, "they're welcome to do that."

During the event, three area veterans will be inducted into the Berks County Military Hall of Fame.

Inhof said he is excited to meet everyone.

"I love hearing the fact they can point out mistakes on us because we can correct ourselves," he said. "We're like, 'Thank you sir, thank you sergeant. Thank you ma'am.'"

Inhof said the cadets learn from the veterans, and the veterans get to learn from the cadets.

The event will run from 4 until 10 p.m. Saturday. Organizers said anyone can show up at the door.