ROBESON TWP., Pa. - A crash in Robeson Township Tuesday afternoon left one vehicle on its side and several people injured.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Route 10 northbound in the area of Moyer Road.

Robeson Township Police say the 3-vehicle crash injured several people but all injuries appeared to be minor.

Police are not sure at this time what caused the crash, but say someone going too fast around a turn or wet roads may be to blame.