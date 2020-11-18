READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals are putting their 20th season of ECHL hockey at the Santander Arena on ice.
The team announced Wednesday afternoon that it has opted out of competition in the 2020-21 season under the ECHL's voluntary suspension policy.
The Royals join the ECHL's other North Division teams -- Adirondack, Brampton, Maine, Newfoundland, and Worcester -- in making the move.
"We have determined that in the best interest of community safety and the Royals' long-term success, it is necessary to turn our focus towards 2021-22," said David Farrar, the team's general manager. "We will be back for our 20th anniversary season and know Berks County will rally around our team once fans are allowed back in the building."
The COVID-19 pandemic had already forced a delay in the season's start for the Royals, who were idled early last season, when the ECHL suspended play for all 26 of its teams on March 16.
That move sent 600 players home without the opportunity to earn additional salary and playoff bonuses. Wednesday's announcement isn't any easier to take for those who rely on the sport for their livelihood.
"Today is a difficult day for everyone in the Royals organization, from the players and coaching staff to everyone in our front office," said Kirk MacDonald, the Royals' head coach. "Although the decision for the Royals to sit out the 2020-21 season is a difficult one, we know it is right."
The Royals already had big plans in place for the 2020-21 season, which was set to start on Dec. 4, about six weeks after the original start date of Oct. 16. Now, the team said it will immediately begin to focus its attention on preparing for the 2021-22 season.
"The Royals have been a staple in this community for two decades and we look forward to providing our fan base a top-notch and affordable family-friendly experience when we return to the ice," Farrar said.
The team said its staff will be in touch with all 2020-21 plan holders in the coming weeks to discuss membership options.
The Royals aren't the only professional sports team in Berks County to be sidelined by the coronavirus. Minor League Baseball canceled its 2020 season, keeping the Reading Fightin Phils off the field at FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time in their 43-year history.
A letter from General Manager David Farrar about the 2020-2021 Season. pic.twitter.com/6RaQUsMjXI— Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) November 18, 2020