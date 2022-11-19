...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish today, but then
increase behind a cold front tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
