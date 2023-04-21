READING, Pa. – No matter the miles — home or away — the Reading Royals fans are committed to their team.

"We don't have a team that we play that's closer than four or five hours away, so you're looking at fans that will pick up and go follow the team to Adirondacks, up to Maine, Newfoundland, wherever we may be," said Dallan Yoh, the Reading Royals intake manager.

But following a successful season, the road to the Kelly Cup goes through Reading in the first round, and fans are ready.

"It's that passion you just don't get across the board in other places,” Yoh said. "Dealing with season ticket holders that, people come in once they see the fun and excitement around a winning team like this."

What will the atmosphere in the Santander Arena be like for playoff hockey?

"I'm sure it's going to be a little rowdy," Yoh said. "Of course, our fans like to bring the heat a little bit. Lots of purple in there."

Lots of purple — and even more passion — as the Reading Royals fans hope the team can take it all the way.

"It's a whole new team, and they're going to be living this for the first time with these fans," Yoh said, "and they're going to see, like, these people really do care about this team and the city, and they're going to go all out. I have no doubts about that."