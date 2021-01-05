READING, Pa. - By the time the Reading Royals begin play in October, it will have been 18 months since they've been on the ice, but the team's front office has been working hard to stay connected to the community.
The team has launched a campaign called Royals20for20 Small Business Stimulus.
"We're going to end up purchasing $1,000 in gift cards to 20 small businesses," said Tammy Dahms, the director of corporate sales and sponsorships for both the Royals and the Santander Arena.
The Royals teamed up with four sponsors: Visions Federal Credit Union, E.T Electric, Comcast Business and Serv Pro of Reading. They'll be distributing the $20,000 worth of gift cards to fans at games during the upcoming season.
It's up to the community to nominate the businesses.
"Whatever business has kind of kept you guys afloat during this crazy time and you want to pay back to them," said Dahms. "We're doing this because we recognize that for 20 years, we've existed on the backs of these small businesses."
The Royals skipped their actual 2020 season because the pandemic would have included too many restrictions and the absence of fans. They said they recognize the hardships many businesses have gone through and want to do what they can to give back.
"The goal is for that once this entire pandemic is over and life can continue as we know it, that we're all still here on the other side doing business together and supporting the Reading community," said Dahms.
You can nominate a small business online. The 20 small businesses will be selected in February.