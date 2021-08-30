READING, Pa. — Mondays may not be for everyone, but for Reading Royals fans, this may very well be the best day of the week.
The Royals pulled the wraps off their 2021-2022 schedule of promotions, which is packed with giveaways, $1 items at the concession stands, and chances to win a car. Oh, and Gritty will be making an appearance!
Also, the players will sport 13 specialty jerseys during the season, with specialty games that include Military Appreciation Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Wizards & Wands Night, Marvel Superhero Night, and DC Comics Night.
The Royals will open their season on the road against the Admirals in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday, Oct. 22. They'll return to the Santander Arena the next night for their home opener, also against the Admirals.
A pregame opening night block party will get underway in the 700 block of Penn Street at 3 p.m., with Brett Scallions of Fuel taking the stage for a free Downtown Alive concert at 4 p.m.
The puck will drop at 7 p.m. Opening night promotions include magnet and cowbell giveaways, $1 food and beverage items, a gift card blitz, and the chance to win a car.
You can check out the rest of the promotional schedule an buy individual game tickets on the Reading Royals' website.
We're just gonna leave this here...https://t.co/evFipF09ye pic.twitter.com/cBYtW5IeLz— Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) August 30, 2021