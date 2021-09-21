READING, Pa. — After being benched by the COVID-19 pandemic, professional ice hockey will make its long-awaited return to downtown Reading next month.
That has the staff at the Santander Arena busy preparing the rink for the return of the Reading Royals and the start of their 20th ECHL season.
On Tuesday, the staff put the finishing touches on the ice, ensuring that all the proper markings as well as the team's anniversary logo are in place.
The puck will drop for the first time at the arena on Saturday, Oct. 16, when the Royals play a preseason game against the Adirondack Thunder. Admission will be free with the donation of a canned good for the Helping Harvest food bank.
Then, a week later, on Oct. 23, the Royals will open the home portion of their regular-season schedule against the Norfolk Admirals.
The 7 p.m. game will be preceded by a free Downtown Alive block party in the 700 block of Penn Street. That will get underway at 3 p.m., with Brett Scallions of Fuel performing a free concert at 4 p.m.
Opening-night giveaways include a cowbell and magnet schedule.
Pièce de résistance *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/vkB1bF4oPO— Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) September 21, 2021