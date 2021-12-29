READING, Pa. — The Reading Royals return to home ice after more than a month.
Nov. 21 was the last home game the team played at Santander Arena. For the last couple weeks, the Royals have been sidelined altogether.
"It's been tumultuous, to say the least," said Dylan Coyle, the Royals' director of communications and community engagement. "Having all these games postponed, sometimes at the last minute, it sucks, for lack of a better word."
The players were exposed to COVID-19, and many contracted the virus after their away game on Dec. 10, causing the team to go into hibernation over the Christmas break.
"We've done the best we can to keep the guys kind of isolated and in masks and being as safe as possible," said David Farrar, the team's general manager.
Now, they're ready to get back on the ice at home.
"As long as everything is going the way it's going, we shouldn't have any more postponements that we have to deal with," said Coyle. "Knock on wood."
Over the last week, players have had to test negative for COVID, and access to the hockey staff has been very limited in an attempt to keep everyone safe and healthy.
The Royals are picking up where they left off, with promotional games that were missed in recent weeks.
"Tonight (Wednesday), we're going to be giving away an ornament," Cole said, "and on the 31st, on New Year's Eve, we're having teddy bear toss, which was supposed to be Dec. 11."
"Our goal is to finish out the season, and we're going to do everything we can to get through this year," Farrar said. "That's what we committed to by playing, and that's the goal."
The team and arena are following CDC guidelines and recommendations. For anyone attending a game, a mask is requested but not required.