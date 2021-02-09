READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals have revealed the small businesses that will take part in their Royals20for20 Small Business Stimulus campaign.
They are:
- Beer Wall on Penn
- Bell Tower Salon & Spa
- Benchwarmers Coffee & Doughnuts
- CJ Hummel's Restaurant, Bar & Gathering Place
- Franklyn's Breakfast, Burgers and Shakes
- Kangen Reading Water Store
- Leesport Pet Resort LLC
- Mayfield on Noble
- Mike and Joe's Barber Shop
- Mimmo's Restaurant
- Mount Penn Sports Cards
- Pizza Como
- Reading Distilling Guild
- Skin Sanctuary Spa
- Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills Wyomissing
- Sweet Ride Ice Cream
- Tavern on Penn
- Thanx Hair Artistry
- The Brick House Pub
- Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery
The Royals, who launched the program in January, said they received from the community more than 300 nominations, which highlighted businesses in various locations and industries in Berks County.
The team said priority was given to businesses with the most nominations and then those that stepped up to support their employees and the community during the pandemic.
"Reviewing the nominations was truly heartwarming," said Tammy Dahms, the Royals' director of corporate sales and sponsorship. "We learned of so many local businesses who put their employees and community first - businesses that coordinated toy drives, raised funds for out-of-work servers and bartenders; companies that first opened their doors only days before the shutdown and businesses that had been on the brink of shutdown if it weren't for their faithful customers and clients. It has been humbling to support these businesses in this way."
The Royals, along with sponsors Visions Federal Credit Union; Comcast Business; E.T. Electric; and ServPro of Reading, will buy $1,000 worth of gift cards from each of the 20 businesses and then distribute those gift cards to fans at games during the 2021-22 season.
The Royals said they launched the program to support local businesses during the pandemic while also celebrating the team's 20th anniversary season, which was originally supposed to be played in 2020-21.