READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals are preparing to paint the ice pink to honor those currently fighting, or who have lost their lives to, breast cancer.

The annual 'Pink in the Rink' game will take place February 4 at Santander Arena.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the puck drops at 7.

Attendees are urged to wear something pink to the game.

During intermission, women who have survived or are currently battling breast cancer will have the chance to take a shot on net. For each puck that is netted, the Royals will donate $100 to the Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County.

There will also be a pink earmuff giveaway for the first 1,500 fans.

More information and tickets can be found on the Royals' website.