READING, Pa. — Hockey won't be the only thing drawing Reading Royals fans to games at the Santander Arena this coming season.

The team has unveiled its 2022-23 schedule of promotions, with every game featuring some sort of theme, entertainment, or giveaway.

The fun will get underway with Opening Night on Oct. 29. The pregame block party will feature a free concert by the Spin Doctors, and fans who attend the game will be given a Royals thunder stick.

Other games during the season will be themed around Nickelodeon, Star Wars, Marvel and, for the first time, Margaritaville.

The Royals will wear at least 13 specialty jerseys, starting with the Halloween game on Oct. 30. That night will also feature a magnet schedule giveaway and $1 deals at the concessions.

Other dates promoted by the Royals as "can't miss games" are:

Pride Night on Dec. 2. The giveaway is a pride dry-fit headband.

T'was the Night Before Christmas on Dec. 9. The Royals will wear Christmas-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game. The night will also feature a 4-for-$60 ticket deal.

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night on Jan. 7. Star Wars characters will be on hand, and an Ice Angels poster will be given away.

Women in Sports / Affiliation Night on Jan. 28. A Philadelphia Flyers bucket hat will be given away.

Pink in the Rink on Feb. 4. Fleece earmuffs will be given away.

Marvel / Ant-Man & the Wasp Night on Feb. 18. Marvel superheroes will be on hand, and a Marvel poster will be given away.

Autism Acceptance / Slapshot's Birthday / Scout Night on March 4. Slapshot will celebrate his birthday with surprise mascot guests. A 2022-23 team photo will be given away.

St. Hattrick's Day on March 18. The fame will feature green ice and a $10,000 giveaway. A Royals-themed bottle opener will be given away.

Racing / Motorsports and $1 Beer Night on April 1. The giveaway is a racing rally towel.

Wall of Honor Night on April 14. An annual pre-game ceremony will honor the Royals' greats. The game will also feature a 4-for-$60 ticket deal, and a Royals-themed goalie mask will be given away.

Tickets are available for purchase by visiting the Royals' box office at the Santander Arena on Penn Street or by calling 610-898-7825.