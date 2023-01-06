HARRISBURG, Pa. - House Speaker Mark Rozzi is putting the fight for childhood sex abuse survivors at the forefront.

In a video statement, he said the House will not consider any other legislation until a proposed constitutional amendment to retroactively extend the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sex abuse is passed.

It comes as Gov. Tom Wolf calls for a special session to address the issue.

Rozzi thanked Wolf, while noting that he is a survivor of abuse.

He said there is an epidemic of abuse in the Commonwealth and across the world.

“I came to Harrisburg with one purpose: to see that survivors of childhood sexual assault in Pennsylvania receive the justice that they deserve,” Rozzi said.

State Rep. Jim Gregory wrote the proposal.

Rozzi said Gregory is one of the bravest people he’s ever met, and another survivor.

Rozzi said the amendment must pass both the House and Senate by the first week of February to make the May Primary Ballot.

“If we are late, we risk this life saving amendment not being placed on the ballot until the November General Election,” Rozzi said. “With that in mind, let me be clear: as long as I am the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the House will consider no other legislation until the General Assembly passes the language of Rep. Gregory’s constitutional amendment.”