HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Berks County lawmaker has stepped down as Pennsylvania's speaker of the House.

Representative Mark Rozzi says he's proud of the work he's done during his short time as speaker.

Speaking with 69 News following his resignation, he said, "It's been one of my biggest honors, serving as speaker, but it also shows what is wrong with Harrisburg."

Just two months after his swearing in, Rozzi is passing the gavel to fellow Democrat Joanna McClinton. The Philadelphia lawmaker is the first woman to lead the chamber.

Rozzi continued to say when he was sworn in, that "the republicans couldn't at that time elect their own speaker. They were out of their majority and instead of voting the lady from Philadelphia, the right thing to do, they tried to circumvent putting Joanna in and they thought they could get someone that would do their dirty work for them."

When Rozzi was named speaker, he agreed not to caucus with either party. He had support from both Republicans and Democrats, but the Dems had vacant seats and were unable to vote for their top choice at the time.

A survivor himself, Rozzi has spent years in Harrisburg working to reform the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse. Two bills aimed at extending the time in which victims can seek justice passed the House Friday and are expected to head to the Senate this week.

In a 20-minute farewell address on the House floor Tuesday, Rozzi said "if you abused a child in this commonwealth, or aided and abetted the perpetrator, justice is coming for you."

Rozzi said he will return to the Democratic caucus.